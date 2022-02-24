Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Commerce minister for raising ICT export targets

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Russell T. Ahmed, newly elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) meets Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Secretariat on Wednesday. photo : pid

Russell T. Ahmed, newly elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) meets Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Secretariat on Wednesday. photo : pid

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said exports targets for ICT products should be $5 billion by 2025 and exporters must work to achieve the target.
In this regard the ministry of commerce is ready to provide all necessary supports, the minister said.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the target at the inaugural function of Dhaka International Trade Fair last month.
He made the remarks during an exchange of views with a delegation led by Russell T. Ahmed, newly elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), at the Secretariat on Wednesday (February 23rd).
Tipu Munshi said there are huge growing demands for Bangladeshi ICT products abroad and the opportunity should be tapped. He said export angladesh abroadThere is huge demand for ICT products. We have to use this opportunity to achieve our goals.
The Commerce Minister said there is a need to increase investment in the development of ICT sector industries. Steps need to be taken to attract investment. We have enough skilled manpower in ICT sector, they have to be utilized. The Ministry of Commerce is implementing projects to create skilled manpower in the ICT sector.
The delegation included BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, Vice President Abu Dawood Khan and Vice President Fahim Hasan.
The Commerce Minister later exchanged views with the newly elected delegation of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah
Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets
SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture
Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB
Workers across Turkey go on strike as inflation bites
UN slams ‘aggressive’ formula milk marketing
Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices
Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft