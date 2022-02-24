Commerce minister for raising ICT export targets



Russell T. Ahmed, newly elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) meets Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Secretariat on Wednesday. photo : pid

In this regard the ministry of commerce is ready to provide all necessary supports, the minister said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the target at the inaugural function of Dhaka International Trade Fair last month.

He made the remarks during an exchange of views with a delegation led by Russell T. Ahmed, newly elected president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), at the Secretariat on Wednesday (February 23rd).

Tipu Munshi said there are huge growing demands for Bangladeshi ICT products abroad and the opportunity should be tapped. He said export angladesh abroadThere is huge demand for ICT products. We have to use this opportunity to achieve our goals.

The Commerce Minister said there is a need to increase investment in the development of ICT sector industries. Steps need to be taken to attract investment. We have enough skilled manpower in ICT sector, they have to be utilized. The Ministry of Commerce is implementing projects to create skilled manpower in the ICT sector.

The delegation included BASIS Senior Vice President Samira Zuberi Himika, Vice President Abu Dawood Khan and Vice President Fahim Hasan.

The Commerce Minister later exchanged views with the newly elected delegation of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.























