Brokerage firms asked to bring Tk 8,674cr negative equity to zero by Dec

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked 87 brokerage houses and 29 merchant banks to bring their Tk 8,674 crore negative equity to zero by December 30.

The BSEC said that only a few number of market intermediaries held a major portion of the negative equity and they were not taking any step for addressing the problem in a decade for their own interest.

According to BSEC data, out of a total 460 brokerage houses and merchant banks, there is negative equity worth Tk 8,674 crore with just 116 firms as of September 30, 2021. Only 27 firms, 15 brokerage houses and 12 merchant banks, hold Tk 7,500 crore or 86 per cent of the total negative equity in the market.

Of the 116 firms, 29 merchant banks are holding Tk 3,645 crore negative equity, 75 Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) brokers Tk 4,930 crore and 12 Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) kbrokers Tk 98 crore negative equity. The market has been bearing the negative equity burden since the 2010-11 market debacles.

BSEC commissioner Abdul Halim told The Daily Observer that the commission was working to wipe out the negative equity from the stock market. The regulator has sought strategies and plans from the firms to recover the negative equity by December 30 this year, he said.

He said that the commission observed that only a few number of stockbrokers and merchant banks held the largest portion of the negative equity. So, it would be easy for the commission to address the matter, he said.

The regulator would not extend the timeframe for provisioning the unrealised losses, he said. The existing deadline for keeping provision against unrealised losses will expire on December 31, 2022.

Share market analyst and United International University professor Mohammad Musa told The Daily Observer that the regulator made the right decision and should execute it as early as possible.

VIPB Asset management chief executive officer Shahidul Islam said that the commission should have taken such initiative long before as there was no reason for bearing the burden of negative equity for such a long time.

The brokerage houses and merchant banks which provided the loans might have to bear the losses after clearing the margin loans, he said. Negative equity occurred when market price of a margin loan account falls below the investor's principal amount and interest amount.

Clients have to deposit additional margin by deposit of cash or marginable securities within three days from the date of notice, the rules said.

While if the margin loan accounts fall below 125 per cent of debit balance, the brokerage house must go for force selling to bring the equity to not less than 150 per cent of the debit balance.

After the debacle in 2010-11, the BSEC did not allow force sales for the brokerage houses and merchant banks fearing further losses on the market that resulted in the large amount of negative equity.







