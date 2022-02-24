Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last three consecutive sessions, stocks t rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 30.76 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 6,948.67. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 14.14 points to finish at 2,550.51 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 3.33 points to close at 1,498.55.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, was at Taka 8,878.52 million which was Taka 9,088.25 million at the previous session of the week. Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 379 issues traded, 186 ended higher, 134 closed lower and 59 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 82.48 points to close at 20,313.71 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 47.90 points to close at 12,191.74. -BSS













