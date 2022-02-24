RMG export to unconventional market soars 24.28 pc in July-Dec period

The ready-made garment (RMG) export has increased 24.28 per cent in the unconventional markets in first 6 months (July-December) of the current fiscal year (2021-22).

At this time, total export has been about US $ 30,60 billion. During the same period of the previous fiscal year, the amount was US$ 24,60 billion. The latest trade figure of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) unveiled it.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary at the commerce ministry, said it showed garment exports to non-conventional market has increased as demand has increased in the post pandemic period.

He said it showed cash incentives and duty free market facilities are playing a special role in exporting garments to new markets.

Faruqe Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturer and Exporter Association (BGMEA), said outside USA, Canada and European countries, non traditional market like Chile, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa and Russia are playing significant role to increase the country's RMG export.

Garment exports to these countries are growing fast. Exporters are showing huge interest in exporting to new market and the BGMEA is encouraging exporters to these countries reducing reliance on the conventional markets.

Hassan said 4 per cent cash incentive would be especially useful to encourage export to new markets but a 5 percent cash incentive instead of 4 percent would be more effective in expanding exports. At the same time, he called for devaluation of Bangladeshi currency against the US dollar to boost garment exports.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), garments worth $ 529.4 million were exported to Japan in July-December of the current fiscal year alone while it was less at $ 445.1 million during the same period last year.

In other words, compared to last year, export of garments to Japan has increased by 16.93 percent.

Russia has similarly imported garments worth $ 341.2 million from Bangladesh. During the same period of the last fiscal year, the amount was worth $ 248 million.

As a result, exports to Russia have increased by 36.10 percent thi6s year compared to the same period last year.

Bangladesh's garment exports to the South American country like Chilli during July-December of the 2021-22 fiscal amounted to $ 61.7 million, compared to $ 36 million exports in the same period last year. Exports have increased by 110.59 per cent in one year.

During this period, garment exports to Indian market amounted to $ 375.9 million as against $ 231.5 million during the same period in the last fiscal.

In other words, garment export to Indian market has increased by 56.06 per cent in one year. Apart from this, garment export to Australia has reached $ 396 million during this period.

Similarly garment exports to Mexico reached $123 million during the period under review. It was $ 61 million during last year.











