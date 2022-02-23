Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said that the Search Committee will send a list of people like outgoing CEC KM Nurul Huda to the President.

"They (govt) will now form the Election Commission as per their wish to be reelected. They formed a Search Committee and enacted a law to constitute such a commission. All these steps were taken to fool people," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a discussion meeting on the eve of the last meeting of the search committee scheduled to be held in the afternoon. He alleged that the search committee was formed with all belonging to the ruling party. "Not a single one is left out. They'll send the names to the President today (Tuesday). The Election Commission (EC) may be formed with persons like Huda (KM Nurul Huda)."

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club titled "Farmer suicide in crop field: A small picture of fascist rule". -UNB