Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said that the Search Committee will send a list of people like outgoing CEC KM Nurul Huda to the President.
"They (govt) will now form the Election Commission as per their wish to be reelected. They formed a Search Committee and enacted a law to constitute such a commission. All these steps were taken to fool people," he said.
The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a discussion meeting on the eve of the last meeting of the search committee scheduled to be held in the afternoon. He alleged that the search committee was formed with all belonging to the ruling party. "Not a single one is left out. They'll send the names to the President today (Tuesday). The Election Commission (EC) may be formed with persons like Huda (KM Nurul Huda)."
Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club titled "Farmer suicide in crop field: A small picture of fascist rule".    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul
Govt wants foreign diplomats not to comment on BD affairs
Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar
Nilkhet book market blaze doused
US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings with peacekeepers
One crore people to be vaccinated on Feb 26: Health Minister
Covid positivity rate, number of cases drop


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft