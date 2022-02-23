Video
Govt wants foreign diplomats not to comment on BD affairs

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media on Tuesday that Bangladesh does not want its foreign friends to make comments on its domestic affairs including on election issues.
"The government will definitely warn them (foreign diplomats) if they cross the limit," the Foreign Secretary told the media while responding to questions from reporters recently.
It, however, sees nothing wrong in having interest about Bangladesh affairs by development partners, the Foreign Secretary said.
Bangladesh also wants to draw a line between showing interest in Dhaka's affairs and giving "lecture" as the country sees comments from diplomats on election issues.
"Naturally, since they're all our development partners, they might have interest," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, noting that having interest and giving lectures are not the same thing.
Masud Momen said they remain in touch with the diplomats based in Dhaka constantly and they sit with them on various issues. Recently, a number of diplomats made comments on impending national elections and in some cases, the diplomats responded only when reporters sought comments.
"If you (Journalists) keep seeking comments from foreigners on our own elections, they'll feel encouraged to make comments," Masud said, adding that the diplomats are making comments as reporters are seeking their comments.
"We'll never want to see any foreign country's interference in our domestic affairs," he added. "We all need to be more tolerant and we need to behave in such a way so that we can resolve those issues internally, if there is any problem, before we talk to the foreigners."
Recently, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson - has recently said with international partners, they support the "plural and transparent" democracy in Bangladesh provided in the Constitution, including urging a "fair and credible" process for the elections due at the end of 2023.




« PreviousNext »

