Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

The cost of damage caused by invasive species around the world is at least 10 times higher than the species preventing or controlling agriculture, fisheries, and forestry, an international study suggests.
The research, published in Science of the Total Environment earlier this month, highlights the huge economic burden of invasive species and says their prevention could save trillions of US dollars.
Invasive species are non-native species that often harm the new environment they populate. They are a threat to biodiversity, can cause degradation of ecosystems and, in some regions, threaten the lives and livelihoods of people affected. Lead researcher Ross Cuthbert, from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen's University Belfast, in Northern Ireland, said: "Once invasive species have established and are spreading, it can be difficult to eradicate them. Delayed control measures often are not only costly, but frequently unsuccessful in the long-term."
The research team, consisting of scientists from 17 institutions, constructed and used a global database compiling economic costs of invasive species, which enabled comparisons to be made across different scales and contexts.
They found that since 1960 the global management of invasive species has cost at least US$95 billion worldwide, while damage costs have reached at least US$1,131 billion over the same period.
Losses have hit the agriculture and forestry sectors in the form of production declines and infrastructural damage, as well as global healthcare systems through the spreading of diseases, the researchers said. The team quantified costs according to different management types at a global scale and developed and applied a model to predict the additional costs of management delay, using the available data.
Only a fraction of the expenditure on invasive species management went on proactive prevention measures, the study found. Most ($73 billion) was spent on control or eradication measures when damage is already underway.
"By the time we see the impact that invasive species are having on the environment, it is often too late as they have already established and spread widely," said Cuthbert.


Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar
