Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Nilkhet book market blaze doused

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

An orange glow of fire against the black sky seen after the Nilkhet Book Market went up in flame on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The fire that broken out in the Bakushah Hawkers' Book Market located in the Nilkhet area of Dhaka was doused at around 9:00pm on Tuesday.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, the fire was originated at around 7:48pm on Tuesday. Getting information, the fire fighters of local station immediately rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire along with the local book traders and general people.
Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rozina Aktersaid that 10 units of the Fire Service authority were working to douse the fire and controlled.
However, the exact reason of the fire incident and the amount of losses could notbe known immediately.
But the witnessed claimed that fire was broken out from a blaze of a nearby hotel.
According to the witnesses, there are more than one thousand book shops in the market located near the Newmarket police station at Nilkhet.
Some of the book sellers were seen busy in saving their books after the fire. But, most books of some shops were burnt completely.


