Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States (US) has donated another 6.2 million (62 lakh) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh under the COVAX programme to expand vaccinations among youth and hard-to-reach communities.
These bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 51 million (5.1 crore) doses, with many millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months.
"We applaud the Government of Bangladesh for recently surpassing the milestone of reaching 100 million people with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The US will continue to donate life-saving vaccines and provide support to help Bangladesh to reach the goal of fully vaccinating 70 per cent of the country by the middle of 2022," said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.
In addition to vaccine donations, the US continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul
Govt wants foreign diplomats not to comment on BD affairs
Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar
Nilkhet book market blaze doused
US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings with peacekeepers
One crore people to be vaccinated on Feb 26: Health Minister
Covid positivity rate, number of cases drop


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft