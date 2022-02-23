US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine

The United States (US) has donated another 6.2 million (62 lakh) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh under the COVAX programme to expand vaccinations among youth and hard-to-reach communities.

These bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 51 million (5.1 crore) doses, with many millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months.

"We applaud the Government of Bangladesh for recently surpassing the milestone of reaching 100 million people with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The US will continue to donate life-saving vaccines and provide support to help Bangladesh to reach the goal of fully vaccinating 70 per cent of the country by the middle of 2022," said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

In addition to vaccine donations, the US continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign.







