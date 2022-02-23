One crore people to be vaccinated on Feb 26: Health Minister

On February 26, the last day for first dose of Covid-19 vaccination as per the announcement of government, more than one crore people of the country will be vaccinated, says Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque.

People of various professions, mainly the working class, will be vaccinated on the day, he said.

Setting the target of vaccinating one crore people, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry is taking its preparation, Zahid Maleque said on Tuesday while briefing media at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS).

He said mainly the people involved in various labour oriented works were being targeted for the vaccination programme as most of those were yet to be vaccinated.

On February 26, the vaccination programme will be conducted in all unions across the country. The people will get vaccines, if they carry only NIDs or birth registration certificates. There will be no need for pre-registration to get vaccines on the day," he said adding, "Those who don't have NID or birth registration cards will get vaccine with their mobile numbers." Those who don't have a mobile phone will also get vaccines by writing their names and addresses at the vaccine centers. Urging all people to take vaccines, he said the vaccination programme will be conducted for second and third dose on priority basis after February 26.

But, the first dose vaccination will also continue on a limited scale during the period. "So, I will request everyone to get vaccines before February 26." In response to a query about vaccination for the children bellow 12 years, the minister said the World Health Organisation (WHO) hadn't yet given its approval for vaccination to them.

Regarding reopening schools and colleges, Zahid said the infection rate of Coronavirus declined remarkably. It's declining continuously. Taking it into consideration, the educational institutions were reopened.













