Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:37 AM
Covid positivity rate, number of cases drop

16 die in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Bangladesh logged 16 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,595 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning as the positivity rate and number of cases continue to decline.
The daily positivity rate further declined to 6.77 per cent from Monday's 6.94 per cent after testing 23,422 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On Monday, Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-linked deaths with 1,951 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 28,990 while the caseload to 19,36,837. Among the new deceased, seven were men and nine women. Eight of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while three in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 91.47 per cent with the recovery of 8,357 more patients during the 24-hour period.    -UNB


