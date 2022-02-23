|
Store owners to face music if staff remain unvaccinated: DMP
Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 228
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam says that action will be taken against store owners if their employees are unvaccinated against Covid-19.
"If an employee is allowed to work despite not getting vaccinated, action will be taken against the owner," he said during the unveiling of a new public campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine on Tuesday.