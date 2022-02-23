Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM terms conspirators ‘weeds,’ urges countrymen to be aware

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

Calling the conspirators against the country 'weeds,' Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "It is true that weeds will remain. But, Bengalis have to think about what to do with the weeds."
She said these while addressing a discussion meeting as chief guest organized by AL on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.
The Prime Minister joined the meeting trough video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban which was held at the AL central office of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina said, "Now Bangladesh is moving forward. Today we have the status of a developing country. But one thing everyone should keep in mind is that whenever Bengalis get something or gain status or Bengalis continue to move towards development then many conspirators start their conspiracies again."
"Some vested quarters are always there among the Bengalis, who do not feel proud whenever any anything is achieved as they prefer to remain in shackles," she added.
Sheikh Hasina said there are some people who never know how to live with self-dignity, as they are out to sell their self-dignity.
She added that the section still exists in the society, consequently, these people keep their eyes closed no matter how much the country has developed as well as how the world appreciated the nation. "Why have they such a mentality it is my question?" Hasina added. The Prime Minister briefly described the role and contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Language Movement and the Liberation War.
She said, "There were attempts to erase the truth, which is unfortunate, but I always believe that truth cannot be suppressed. One day, the truth will come to light with its own glory and that becomes today's reality."
Referring to her remarks about Bangabandhu's contribution in a function held in Bangla Academy, she said, Badruddin Umar wrote a huge article in the newspaper denying the truth.
Later, MR Akhtar Mukul wrote an article on the basis of information provided by her (Sheikh Hasina) denouncing the article of Badruddin Omar, the AL President added.
AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman and Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Education and Human Resources Secretary Samsun Nahar Chapa spoke on the occasion. Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul
Govt wants foreign diplomats not to comment on BD affairs
Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar
Nilkhet book market blaze doused
US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings with peacekeepers
One crore people to be vaccinated on Feb 26: Health Minister
Covid positivity rate, number of cases drop


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft