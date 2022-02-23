PM terms conspirators ‘weeds,’ urges countrymen to be aware

Calling the conspirators against the country 'weeds,' Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "It is true that weeds will remain. But, Bengalis have to think about what to do with the weeds."

She said these while addressing a discussion meeting as chief guest organized by AL on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting trough video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban which was held at the AL central office of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Now Bangladesh is moving forward. Today we have the status of a developing country. But one thing everyone should keep in mind is that whenever Bengalis get something or gain status or Bengalis continue to move towards development then many conspirators start their conspiracies again."

"Some vested quarters are always there among the Bengalis, who do not feel proud whenever any anything is achieved as they prefer to remain in shackles," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said there are some people who never know how to live with self-dignity, as they are out to sell their self-dignity.

She added that the section still exists in the society, consequently, these people keep their eyes closed no matter how much the country has developed as well as how the world appreciated the nation. "Why have they such a mentality it is my question?" Hasina added. The Prime Minister briefly described the role and contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Language Movement and the Liberation War.

She said, "There were attempts to erase the truth, which is unfortunate, but I always believe that truth cannot be suppressed. One day, the truth will come to light with its own glory and that becomes today's reality."

Referring to her remarks about Bangabandhu's contribution in a function held in Bangla Academy, she said, Badruddin Umar wrote a huge article in the newspaper denying the truth.

Later, MR Akhtar Mukul wrote an article on the basis of information provided by her (Sheikh Hasina) denouncing the article of Badruddin Omar, the AL President added.

AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman and Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Education and Human Resources Secretary Samsun Nahar Chapa spoke on the occasion. Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the function.









