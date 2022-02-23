Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Jaishankar  invites Momen to JCC meet

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Paris on Monday. photo : pid

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Paris on Monday. photo : pid

The Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has invited his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen to the next iteration of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) during the first half of the year.
However, no date has been finalised yet, the Foreign Ministry said that the two Ministers stressed the need for concluding meetings of the relevant Joint Working Groups prior to the JCC meeting.
The two Foreign Ministers met on Monday eve on the event of the EU Ministerial Forum on Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific.
The 7th meeting of Bangladesh-India JCC is likely to be held in New Delhi in March to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The sixth meeting of the India-Bangladesh JCC was held on September, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, due to the Covid-19 situation the meeting was held virtually.
The Indian External Affairs Minister expressed satisfaction at having the meeting on the International Mother Language Day. The two Ministers also recalled the successful events held in 18 cities around the world to observe the Moitri Dibosh or Friendship Day on December 6, 2021. The year 2021 marked a high point in Bangladesh-India relations with the visits of the Indian President and Prime Minister to participate in the Mujib Chironton events, agreed Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen and his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar, Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is schedule to visit India from Tuesday, on Wednesday to fix the agenda of the JCC and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit to Delhi at the end of this year.
JCC is a mechanism where a whole gamut of bilateral relations is reviewed and new diplomatic initiatives are taken.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next EC not to make any difference: Fakhrul
Govt wants foreign diplomats not to comment on BD affairs
Preventing invasive species could save trillion dollar
Nilkhet book market blaze doused
US donates 6.2m more  Pfizer vaccine
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings with peacekeepers
One crore people to be vaccinated on Feb 26: Health Minister
Covid positivity rate, number of cases drop


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft