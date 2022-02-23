Jaishankar  invites Momen to JCC meet



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Paris on Monday. photo : pid

However, no date has been finalised yet, the Foreign Ministry said that the two Ministers stressed the need for concluding meetings of the relevant Joint Working Groups prior to the JCC meeting.

The two Foreign Ministers met on Monday eve on the event of the EU Ministerial Forum on Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific.

The 7th meeting of Bangladesh-India JCC is likely to be held in New Delhi in March to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The sixth meeting of the India-Bangladesh JCC was held on September, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, due to the Covid-19 situation the meeting was held virtually.

The Indian External Affairs Minister expressed satisfaction at having the meeting on the International Mother Language Day. The two Ministers also recalled the successful events held in 18 cities around the world to observe the Moitri Dibosh or Friendship Day on December 6, 2021. The year 2021 marked a high point in Bangladesh-India relations with the visits of the Indian President and Prime Minister to participate in the Mujib Chironton events, agreed Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen and his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar, Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is schedule to visit India from Tuesday, on Wednesday to fix the agenda of the JCC and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit to Delhi at the end of this year.

JCC is a mechanism where a whole gamut of bilateral relations is reviewed and new diplomatic initiatives are taken.









