Pele to stay in hospital due to urinary tract infection

SAO PAULO, FEB 22: Brazilian football great Pele will remain hospitalized for a urinary tract infection in a Sao Paulo hospital, where he was already receiving chemotherapy for a colon tumor, the facility said Monday.

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King) was initially admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on February 13 to continue his treatment for a colon tumor detected in September. He has remained hospitalized since then.

Eight days after being admitted, the hospital said it had detected a urinary tract infection during routine exams, which would extend Pele's stay.

"Clinical conditions are stable, and hospital discharge should occur in the next few days," the hospital said in a statement Monday.

Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy. -AFP