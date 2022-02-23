Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:37 AM
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Bashundhara boys sweat over to beat Rahmatganj

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Sports Reporter

The big budget team Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday sweat over to beat low budget Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a 3-2 match of the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League football in the Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka.
Despite playing the match at home venue, Bashundhara boys had to struggle to survive loss of points against the Old Dhaka team. The defending champions eventually left the home ground with a win but were not able to impress the fans.
Rahmatganj took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal by Nigerian striker Sanday C.
However, the old Dhaka team could not stay ahead for long. In the 32nd minute, Brazilian Robson Robinho's superb goal brought the hosts back into the match.
Just before ethe short whistle, Mohammed Ibrahim led Kings to a 2-1 margin soon utilising a long ball from Robson.
But the defending champions could not go for the breather without tension. Rahmatganj was awarded a penalty in the injury time and converting the chance, the Old Dhaka team returned to the match. Sunday netted the ball. That had certainly filled the environment with tension for the Bashundhara boys for a while.
In the second half, however, Rahmatganj missed the golden chances to go ahead. Failing to utilise an easy chance, Sunday not only lost a chance to make a hat-trick but also his team missed a chance to go ahead.
In the 75th minute, a brilliant header of Yasin on a corner kick of Robson Robinho put the star-packed Bashundhara Kings ahead. The Old Dhaka boys failed to make any more chance to score till the long whistle.
The win has lifted Bashundhara Kings to the top on the points table. The team had a total of 12 points from 5 matches. Rahmatganj, on the other hand, had 1 point from the same match. The team was at 11th place after the match.


