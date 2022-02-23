Video
Shakib off form no problem for Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Shakib Al Hasan gestures during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal categorically ruled out any tension over Shakib Al Hasan's form at No.3 position as the ace allrounder couldn't justify his reputation in this batting order in the side's most recent series.
The Tigers played an ODI series in July when they took on Sri Lanka at home soil and Shakib made just 19 (15, 0, 4) in three matches. He also batted at this position in Zimbabwe before the Sri Lanka series and scored 145 runs along with eight wickets which helped him to be adjudged man of the series and also grabbed the ICC Player of the Month award.
"In the last six ODIs, one player (Shakib Al Hasan) has batted in No.3 position. I am not worried (about his form in No.3)," Tamim said on Tuesday.
Shakib though couldn't click at this position in the last series, history and his stat suggested his extreme success here. In the 2019 World Cup, he created a history by making 606 runs in eight matches at an average of 86.57 at No.3 position with two centuries and five half-centuries. In the only match he couldn't cross fifty runs mark but still made 41 runs.
Tamim rather was concerned for the No.5 position where the team management was thinking to play an uncapped player between Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.
"Rather I am concerned about No.5 position. We have taken players like Joy and Yasir so we have options at hands. If we get a suitable one for this position, it would be good for us," Tamim said.
"This position is particularly important because here you have to score runs at quick pace but if we lose some early wickets, the No.5 needs to anchor the innings. We will give chance to those in this position who did well in domestic cricket," he added.
Contrary to popular logic that Joy is more suitable as opener, Tamim said, he saw Joy playing at middle order in domestic cricket.
"I saw him playing at middle order in the one-day format in domestic cricket. He has batted at No.3, 4 position. He has the ability to bat at top three position also. He basically played spin well and that's why we kept him in the squad. I think he is the best player of spinners amongst the young players," he remarked.
"The same case is applicable for Yasir also. Whenever he gets the chance, he played well. Let's see who played at No.5 position. But it is sure if anyone between them plays, he will play at No.5 position," Tamim informed.     -BSS


