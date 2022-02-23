Bangladesh to play FIFA friendlies against Maldives, Mongolia

Bangladesh national football team will play two FIFA friendly matches against Maldives and Mongolia during the FIFA window next month.

Bangladesh Football Federation's vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, through a video message on Tuesday informed that.

They have communicated with various countries to utilise the FIFA Window from March 21 to 29. Following the terms of discussion they have initially decided to arrange two friendly matches against Maldives and Mongolia.

The national teams committee's chairman said they are communicating with FIFA to get the final approval in this regards.

Bangladesh will go to Maldives on March 22 and play the friendly against the hosts on March 24. On the following day the team will return and go straight to Sylhet, where they will play another friendly against Mongolia on March 29, Nabil added.

It can be mention that Bangladesh national football team were scheduled to play FIFA friendlies against Indonesia in January, but BFF had to cancel the trip over the vaccine complication of some members of national football team. -BSS











