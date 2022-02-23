Video
No distance between Domingo and Siddons, insists Tamim

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal speaks ahead of the first ODI match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

While there is a lot of interest in the country's cricket whether ego problem will crop up between Russell Domingo and Jamie Siddons, ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said that they will try to move
forward together because any kind of distance will not bring good results for the team.
"Russell and Jamie ... we are one team. Russell is the part of the team as head coach while Jamie remains here as a batting coach. I don't think we need to think or look at it differently," Tamim Iqbal said.
Siddons is going to start a new chapter with the Bangladesh team with the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, slated to start today (Wednesday). The BCB announced his name as a batting consultant in December last year.
There were discussions in which place he would work at. However, the future is clear with the sudden resignation of former batting coach Ashwell Prince earlier this month. The responsibility of batting coach of the national team has fallen on the shoulders of Siddons.
Siddons was seen working on the Tigers batting at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday. Although the Bangladesh team reached Chattogram last Sunday, he could not be here with the team. Because, even though there were no symptoms, his Covid-19 test result came back positive.
However, according to the Tokyo 2020 guidelines, it is possible to get rid of isolation without any test 10 days after the first positive. So he can joined the team before the first ODI to be held today (Wednesday).
Rumors were rife about Domingo after Ashwell Prince stepped down. It was unclear whether he would return to Bangladesh after the holidays. However, he returned in time to quell the fear. He came to Chattogram with the team last Sunday and appeared to be in good mood.
"Those who are in this set-up are the Bangladesh team. Say management, say players, we are all one. This is how we will try to move forward. If there is distance, nothing good will happen. Whether we play well or we play badly, we will be together," Tamim said.     -BSS


