Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:36 AM
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

ODI series kick-starts today

Tigers opt for winning start  

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns today for the first of the three-match ODI series. The under-light affair will commence at 11:00am (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Hosts are almost unbeatable at home especially in their most favourite 50-over game, have got chance to experiment with their pipeline bringing wholesale change in the squad. Very promising Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Eabadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Yasir Ali Rabbi are the future Bangladesh stars to succeed Mohammad Mithun, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam.
Joy is possibly going to be awarded with the ODI cap today and has possibility to come to open pairing with skipper Tamim Iqbal if the Tigers' team management consider Liton Das as finisher. The young gun, Joy can bat at any position, is an advantage for Bangladesh think tank and is probably replacing Najmul Hossain Shanto in the top-order that combines a bunch of experience names like Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad.
Afif Hossain will come to bat at seven while Mehidy Hasan Miraz can play as 2nd specialist spinner in the playing eleven after Shakib as Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will quick-rich bowling attack.
Afghanistan on the contrary, will miss Asghar Afghan, who had bid adieu to cricket. ACB also unnamed experienced players like Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hasan, Hasmatullah Shahidi and Navid-Ul Haque. But still they have Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who are the proven performers in subcontinent.
Besides, a bunch of Afghan players take part in domestic cricket of Bangladesh. So, they have fair knowledge about Bangladesh playing condition.
Men in Red and Green are clearly ahead in terms of head to head statistics as they were triumphant for five times among eight previous meeting in One-day cricket. Besides, Bangladesh lost once against six wins at ZACS.
Weather forecast shows a shiny day for cricket though BCB decided to start the game early to avoid due factor after sunset. The average first-innings total at this venue is 254 as the toss winning side must look to bat first and defend it.


