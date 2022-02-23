Mushi, Liton return in Tigers' T20 squad



Bangladesh�s cricketers attend a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Opening batsman Munim Shahriar got immediate reward of his BPL glitz. He scored 178 runs in six matches for Fortune Barishal at a strike rate of 152 in the recently concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20, 2022 and got his maiden national call.

Yasir Ali Rabbi has been with the national team for the last couple of years, is yet to make his T20i debut, also had an impressive outing in the BBPL for Khulna Tigers and scored 219 runs from 11 matches with a 139.49 strike rate.

Beside the two fresh bloods, experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das made comeback in the T20i squad. Both the regular Tigers faces were dropped from the format after the World Cup fiasco.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hasan, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Aminul Islam Biplob and Akbar Ali were dropped from the twenty20 squad they travelled to New Zealand earlier this year.

Bangladesh narrowly escaped T20i World Cup 2022 qualifier as they were 8th on the ICC's T20i ranking till November 15 last year. But now they got down at 10 in the format and hence the home side must be desperate to bag as many points as they can by winning both the matches of the series.

The two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3 and 5. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host both the matches.

SQUAD

Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.















