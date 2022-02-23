Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve issues

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours.
The nuclear-powered rivals have shared antagonistic relations since gaining independence 75 years ago, fighting three wars, with ties strained recently over the northern Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.
"I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV," Imran told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.
India's Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. "India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal," Khan said, stressing his government's policy was to have trade relations with all countries.
Imran Khan's remarks follow similar comments recently by Pakistan's top commercial official, Razzak Dawood, who, according to media, told journalists he supported trade ties with India, which would benefit both sides.    -REUTERS



