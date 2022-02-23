Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Is war more likely?

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

KYIV, Feb 22: A Russian lawmaker let slip Russia's possible pretext for a full-scale war with Ukraine. Just hours after Moscow recognised the "independence" of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, a top parliamentarian in charge of affairs with ex-Soviet republics said that the borders of the Moscow-backed statelets should be "restored."
Rebels supported by Russia hastily proclaimed the establishment of the "People's Republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after internationally unrecognised "referendums". But in reality, they control only about a third of their rust-belt regions, peppered with Soviet-era factories and coal mines, with an iron fist.
"Currently, [Donetsk and Luhansk] occupy areas that are smaller than [what was defined] during the referendums, but they also think that their statehood reaches those areas too," lawmaker Leonid Kalashnikov told the Interfax news agency Tuesday.
The pronouncement may have signified Moscow's readiness to back the rebels militarily, but the Kremlin and its master, Vladimir Putin, have not made up their mind about whether they are going to war with Ukraine.
Within hours, Kalashnikov, a mid-level cog in Moscow's propaganda machine, retracted his statement, telling the Podyem telegram channel that Moscow's deal with the breakaway regions "does not specify the borders".
So, in Moscow's corridors of power, war is apparently not a done deal. And in Ukraine, war veterans, observers and refugees from separatist-held areas agree with what Kalashnikov said about the casus belli.
Kalashnkolv's words "mean that we will face a war for [the  Azov Sea port of] Mariupol and other towns that are under Ukraine now," Vladislav Sobolevsky, who volunteered to fight the separatists between 2014 and 2017, told Al Jazeera. "They will fight for Mariupol with aviation and missiles," said the 32-year-old native of the eastern city of Kharkiv, which lies some 40km (25 miles) from the Russian border, added.
Even those who didn't think a full-scale war was going to happen find the new situation alarming. "I never believed in the big war, with Kyiv pillaged and all of that, and I still don't. But there are reasons to be nervous," Mikhail Pogrebisnky, a Kyiv-based analyst, told Al Jazeera.
Much depends on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government - and its pro-Western political tilt that ignores the needs and hopes of eastern Ukraine where Russian-speakers are a majority and where disruption of economic ties with Moscow badly hurt the economy, he said.
"If Kyiv keeps moving in the wake of America's interests, not Ukraine's, and if Kyiv identifies itself as the front line of deterring Russia, then it may lead to a more serious military operation" on the part of Moscow, Pogrebisnky said.
Russia's recognition of Donetsk's and Luhansk's "administrative borders" may prompt Moscow to issue a political ultimatum that could change the very fabric of Ukraine as an independent nation.
Moscow may issue "an ultimatum on the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces" from Kyiv-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, analyst Aleksey Kushch said.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve issues
What will recognition of Ukraine regions mean?
China, Russia arming Myanmar junta: UN
Is war more likely?
EU sanctions Myanmar military gas firm
An almost empty MTR train is seen in Hong Kong on February 22, 2022
Johnson scraps Covid curbs
Australia re-opens to tourists after two years


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft