EU sanctions Myanmar military gas firm

BRUSSELS, Feb 22: The European Union has expanded sanctions imposed on Myanmar after last year's coup to include a state-owned oil and gas company that is a lucrative source of income for the military, as well as several top officials.

The measures announced on Monday mean 65 officials and 10 companies have now been targeted in asset freezes and visa bans by the EU since the military seized power on February 1 last year.

Among the companies sanctioned was the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which is a joint venture partner in all offshore gas projects in Myanmar, including the Yadana gas field with Total Energies and Chevron. Last month, Total and Chevron said they were leaving Myanmar because of worsening human rights abuses committed by the military. -AL JAZEERA







