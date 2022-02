An almost empty MTR train is seen in Hong Kong on February 22, 2022









An almost empty MTR train is seen in Hong Kong on February 22, 2022, as the city faces its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to date. Hong Kong will roll out compulsory testing for Covid-19 starting in mid-March for its 7.4 million residents, as university researchers predicted new infections could peak at a staggering 180,000 a day next month. photo : AFP