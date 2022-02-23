Video
Johnson scraps Covid curbs

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022

LONDON, Feb 22: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week, urging a shift from government intervention to personal responsibility.
But he faced scientific unease and claims of political calculation to shut down discontent at the restrictions and his premiership within his ruling Conservative party.
Johnson, who has been mired in scandals that have threatened his hold on power, said the legal need for people to self-isolate when infected with Covid-19 would stop from Thursday.
Access to free home testing kits will also cease from April 1, he added.
"We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence," he told parliament, to cheers from the Tory ranks.    -AFP


