Six killed, 4 injured in separate road mishaps in six districts

Six people including an elderly man and a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Patuakhali, Noakhali, Naogaon, Gazipur, Pirojpur and Barishal, in four days.

PATUAKHALI: A college student was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Raihan Hawlader, 20, son of Sanu Hawlader of Uttar Badura Village under Auliyapur Union in the upazila. He passed HSC examinations from Patuakhali Government College this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raihan along with his two fiends was roaming around in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Pairakunja area on the Patuakhali-Mirzaganj Road, which left the trio injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where on-duty physician Dr Aklima Begum declared Raihan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Sathi and Abdur Rahman are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Kawser Uddin, 50, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Harni Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit Kawser Uddin in Ward No. 8 Tanky Rastar Matha area at around 12pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that no one filed any complaint regarding the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A youth was killed in a road accident in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 32, son of Jahir Uddin, a resident of Lalpara Village under Moniari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Ripon in Maskipur Pagla intersection area in the union at around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor and brought it to Atrai PS.

Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Al-Atun Kawser, 50, son of late Rustam Ali, a resident of Chanderbag Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of Brahmangaon Women's Madrasa in Boktarpur Union.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Islam Mia said Al-Atun Kawser was going to his madrasa from the house in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

An auto-rickshaw hit the motorcycle from behind in Chupair Club area on the Dolan Bazar-Kaliganj Road under Jamalpur Union in the upazila at around 10am, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request, the SI added.

Separate two road accident tow injured in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR: Two people were injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Indurkani upazilas of the district on Monday.

A woman was seriously injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila at noon.

The injured person is Nasima Begum, 26.

Police and local sources said Nasima Begum was going to her husband's shop from the house at around 12:30pm.

A Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Tungipara Express' hit her on the bypass road of Kumarkhali at that time, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Nasima to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

However, police seized the bus.

Pirojpur Sadar PS SI Tariqual Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier, an elderly man was injured in a road accident in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday.

The injured man is Abdul Barek Hawlader, 64, a resident of Ghosher area in the upazila.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Abdul Barek from behind in the area at around 11am while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

BARISHAL: Two people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Babuganj upazilas of the district in two days.

An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kanchan Ali Sarder, 85, son of Esmat Ali, a resident of Chandramohan Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Kanchan Ali Sarder was walking in the area at around 8am. At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him from behind, leaving the elderly man critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, a woman was killed in a road accident in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Akhter, 30, hailed from Hossainpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Jhalakathi District.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shakura Paribahan' hit hard an auto-rickshaw in Chhoy Mile area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the afternoon, which left auto-rickshaw passenger Sonia seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to the SBMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.