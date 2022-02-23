Free medical camp organized in Tangail

The Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS), a voluntary healthcare provider, has provided free consultations, tests and medicines to disadvantaged patients in remote areas.

KAMPS has been organizing this exceptional event on the premises of Hatibandha Village of Sakhipur Police Station of Tangail District for 18 years on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Necessary diagnostic tests are provided free of cost after initial screening of poor patients registered throughout the week.

On 21st February, more than 50 doctors, including specialists from the Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in the capital, provided prescriptions and free essential medicines to the patients.

In addition, more than 200 eye patients were initially selected for cataract surgery and lens replacement. A discussion meeting titled "Healthy Lifestyle to Protect Health" was held to make the people health conscious.

Chitra Shikari, upazila nirbahi officer of Sakhipur, Tangail, officially inaugurated the 'Free Medical Camp.' He said that 85 crore people worldwide are affected by kidney disease.

Prof Dr Ekhlasur Rahman, Principal, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College, was present as chief guest in the discussion programme. The founder and President of the KAMPS Prof Dr M A Samad presided over the discussion and presented the keynote paper.

"The rate of kidney disease is increasing rapidly. More than two crore people in Bangladesh are affected by kidney disease. Treatment of kidney failure is so expensive that not even ten per cent of the people in this country can afford it. However, by following the rules of regular physical exercise, eating a balanced diet, keeping weight under control, and by avoiding smoking, it is possible to prevent kidney failure in 50 to 60 per cent of cases," he said.

Prof Samad thinks that dedicating the day in the service of humanity is a great way to show respect to the language martyrs.

The chief guest of the meeting Prof Dr Ekhlasur Rahman said that such a humane arrangement undoubtedly deserves praise. "Everyone in the society should contribute as much as they can in humanitarian activities like KAMPS," he further said.

He added that the cooperation of government and wealthy people is very important in these voluntary and humanitarian activities organized by individuals.

Nasreen Begum, founding vice-president of the KAMPS in her welcome speech, highlighted the long journey of the KAMPS. She said that in the past, about 97,000 patients have received free treatment through KAMPS, and cataract surgery has been performed on 2,850 people.

The Executive Director of the KAMPS Rezwan Salehin expressed his gratitude to all the dedicated souls, physicians and all the members of Tangail District Rover for their cooperation in the humanitarian activities of the KAMPS.









