Dhanu River threatens structures, croplands at Khaliajuri



The erosion by the Dhanu River taking serious turn in Rasulpur Village at Khaliajuri. photo: observer

According to field sources, the large tower of Palli Bidyut installed in Rasulpur Village with railed connection wire over the Dhanu River has come under threat of collapse anytime. The erosion by the Dhanu River Dhanu River that is flowing into Khaliajuri Haor and Mendipur with strong current turns severe every year at the time of the rainy season.

From Netrakona Sadar, the communication is going on with Khaliajuri via Madan Upazila. Mendipur Union is on the way to Khaliajuri. The last village of this union is Rasulpur. The metallic road of Rasulpur Village and the ferry station are closely stretched with Dhanu's banks. Dhanu is flowing through middle of the village.

The road and the ferry station have already been damaged. A part of the road has got embedded into the river. The erosion is continuing. The river bed width is on the expansion while crop lands are decreasing.

Khaliajuri Upazila Chairman Rabbani Jabbar said, road and croplands are eroded by the Dhanu every year; Rasulpur ferry station has been harmed; the road and the ferry station are in dire need of protection.

Officer-in-Charge of Palli Bidyut office in Khaliajuri Upazila Basudev Sarkar said, the highest authorities of the Palli Bidyut have already inspected the tower in order to protect it from breaking down by taking necessary measures.

Shopper Joni Mia at the ferry station said, the government should stop erosion urgently.

Rasulpur Dweller Arif said, every day hundreds of big cargo vassals and trawlers are going through the Dhanu River to Dhaka and Narayanganj from Sylhet and Sunamganj; large cargo vassals are also going to Sylhet from these two districts; so, the Rasulpur area is very important.

Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer AHM Ariful Islam said, the matter of erosion in different areas of the upazila was raised at the recent meeting of the district development committee; and it has also been informed in written.

On behalf of the development committee, a letter requesting necessary measures to stop erosion has been sent to the authorities concerned, he added.

Water Development Board (WDB) - Netrakona Executive Engineer ML Saikat confirmed the erosion and damage. He said, it needs a big project to protect Rasulpur Village, the pucca-road and the Palli Bidyut tower from the erosion by the river.

Making a viable project in this regard requires a complete report based on survey, and if it is approved with adequate financial allocation, then the protective work can be started, he added.









