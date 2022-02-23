Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dhanu River threatens structures, croplands at Khaliajuri

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Sujadul Islam Farash

The erosion by the Dhanu River taking serious turn in Rasulpur Village at Khaliajuri. photo: observer

The erosion by the Dhanu River taking serious turn in Rasulpur Village at Khaliajuri. photo: observer

NETRAKONA, Feb 22: Due to erosion by the Dhanu River in  Khaliajuri Upazila of the district, different haats and bazaars,  houses and one ferry station are going to be embedded. A Palli Bidyut tower has also been at risk.
According to field sources, the large tower of Palli Bidyut installed in Rasulpur Village with railed connection wire over the Dhanu River has come under threat of collapse anytime. The erosion by the Dhanu River Dhanu River that is flowing into Khaliajuri Haor and Mendipur with strong current turns severe every year at the time of the rainy season.
From Netrakona Sadar, the communication is going on with Khaliajuri via Madan Upazila. Mendipur Union is on the way to Khaliajuri. The last village of this union is Rasulpur. The metallic road of Rasulpur Village and the ferry station are closely stretched with Dhanu's banks. Dhanu is flowing through middle of the village.
The road and the ferry station have already been damaged. A part of the road has got embedded into the river. The erosion is continuing. The river bed width is on the expansion while crop lands are decreasing.
Khaliajuri Upazila Chairman Rabbani Jabbar said, road and croplands are eroded by the Dhanu every year; Rasulpur ferry station has been harmed; the road and the ferry station are in dire need of protection.
Officer-in-Charge of Palli Bidyut office in Khaliajuri Upazila Basudev Sarkar said, the highest authorities of the Palli Bidyut have already inspected the tower in order to protect it from breaking down by taking necessary measures.
Shopper Joni Mia at the ferry station said, the government should stop erosion urgently.
Rasulpur Dweller Arif said, every day hundreds of big cargo vassals and trawlers are going through the Dhanu River to Dhaka and Narayanganj from Sylhet and Sunamganj; large cargo vassals are also going to Sylhet from these two districts; so, the Rasulpur area is very important.
Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer AHM Ariful Islam said, the matter of erosion in different areas of the upazila was raised at the recent meeting of the district development committee; and it has also been informed in written.
On behalf of the development committee, a letter requesting necessary measures to stop erosion has been sent to the authorities concerned, he added.
Water Development Board (WDB) - Netrakona Executive Engineer ML Saikat confirmed the erosion and damage. He said, it needs a big project to protect Rasulpur Village, the pucca-road and the Palli Bidyut tower from the erosion by the river.
Making a viable project in this regard requires a complete report based on survey, and if it is approved with adequate financial allocation, then the protective work can be started, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed, 4 injured in separate road mishaps in six districts
Free medical camp organized in Tangail
Dhanu River threatens structures, croplands at Khaliajuri
40 women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi Div
Youth gets life term for killing father in S’ganj
A rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town
Two men found dead in Barishal, Patuakhali
World Scout Day observed in Gaibandha


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft