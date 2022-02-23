40 women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Some 40 women in eight districts of the division were given the Joyeeta Award for attaining outstanding success in various sectors.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Department of Women's Affairs organized the award giving ceremony on Sunday at Rajshahi District Shilpakala Academy.

They were given honorary crests in five categories for their outstanding achievements in attaining economic solvency, success in education and employment, eradicating the scourge of oppression and starting new life.

Of them, 10 women have been given special honour as the best. They are: Sanjida Akhter Shimu of Sirajganj, Farida Parveen, Lovely Parveen, Rozina Anwar of Chapainawabganj, Dr Hosne Ara Arju of Rajshahi, Rozina Khatun of Joypurhat, Bulbuli Rani Barman of Bogra, Fauzia Haque Bithi, Rahena Islam of Naogaon and Kamrun Nahar of Pabna. Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah presided over the award giving ceremony.

Additional Commissioner Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sujayet Islam, its Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil, and prominent social worker and women leader Shahina Akhtar Renee, among others, were also present at the programme.













