Youth gets life term for killing father in S’ganj

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 22: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a youth to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Kamarkhanda Upazila in 2014.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at 12:30pm.

The condemned convict is Shafiqul Islam, 33, son of late Abdul Mannan Madhu, a resident of Konabari Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Shafiqul had an altercation with his elder brother over family issues on October 1, 2014. At one stage of the altercation, he started hacking his brother. Abdul Mannan Madhu came forward to stop this. But Shafiqul also hacked his father at that time.

Critically injured Mannan was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on October 17 in 2014.

The deceased's youngest son Nazrul Islam lodged a murder case against Shafiqul with Kamarkhanda Police Station in this connection.

Following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

