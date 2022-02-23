Two men found dead in Barishal, Patuakhali

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Patuakhali, in two days.

BARISHAL: A man, who went missing four days back, was found dead in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Afsar Ali Khan, 65, a resident of Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project at Charmonai in the upazila.

Coast Guard South Zone Media Office Lt SM Tahsin Rahman said Afsar Ali Khan went to the Kirtankhola River on Saturday last to take a bath. At one stage, he went missing in the river.

Separate search operation was conducted there, but he could not be found.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a canal adjacent to the river on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Sadar Naval Police Station (PS) Hasnatuzzaman confirmed the incident.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a young man from the bank of the Rabanabad River in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Pyaeda, 28, a resident of Naoapara Village under Lalua Union in the upazila.

Wife of the deceased Fatema said her husband went out of the house on Sunday evening, but did not return home at night.

Later, locals spotted his body lying on the bank of Rabanabad River in the area at around 11am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An empty bottle of pesticide was found beside the body.

However, Fatema said she does not believe that her husband committed suicide.

She demanded proper investigation regarding this matter.

Kalapara PS Inspector Asadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on to know the reason behind his death.















