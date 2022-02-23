World Scout Day observed in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Feb 22: World Scout Day-2022 was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, who founded the Boy Scouts movement.

Marking the day, District Scouts and Rover Scouts jointly organized the programmes that included cutting cake, bringing out rally in the district town.

Apart from it, a discussion on the significance of the day was also held on the premises of Gaibandha Government Boys' High School in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Sadequr Rahman addressed the function as chief guest.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Regional Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, Dinajpur Region Md. Saiful Islam, Vice-President SahanaBanu, Secretary of District Scouts Uzzal Chakrabartee, leader of District Rover Scouts Tanzidur Islam Tuhin and District Rover Commissioner Mostafa Kamal.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for conducting scouts' movement to build a happy and prosperous country through turning the youths into worthy citizens of the state.

ADC-General Sadequr Rahman hoped that the scout movement would act as a supplementary force in achieving the 'Vision-2041' to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh.











