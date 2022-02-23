Video
Catching mother crabs in breeding season rampant in Sundarban

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Sheikh Mahtab Hossain

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Feb 22: Catching crabs is going on in this restricted season in Sundarban rivers and canals under Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Due to breeding season, January and February are restricted for catching crabs in the Sundarban. But violating this restriction, a section of dishonest fishermen are carrying out their unauthorized crab-netting. In different rivers and canals, they are continuing their lofty crab netting, but destroying breeding grounds of mother crabs.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number locals alleged, in connivance with few officials of the Department of Forest (DoF), the unscrupulous fishing section is entering into the Sundarban after taking fishing pass; they are catching mother crabs desperately. So, the catching ban for crabs is lying in paper only, they added.
Sundarban is the main breeding ground for Shila species of crab. There are about 14 species of crab in the Sundarban. To enhance crab reproductions, the DoF, like previous years, has restricted catching crabs in the Sundarban and marketing from January to February.
But this ban is not obeyed. In rivers and canals  under the East Sundarban Division amd the West Sundarban Division, killing mother crabs is going on unabted. Unscrupulous forest officials are facilitating their illegal act in exchange of money.
On condition of anynomity, a number of fishers said, on a weekly basis, few station officers of the DoF are issuing fishing passes at Tk 2,000-2,500 including revenue money for two fisher boats, and Tk 3,000-3,500 for three fisher boats.   It was also alleged, sometimes these officials are taking away crabs according to their demand from fishers' boats.
Crab traders said, after maintainig a cheaper price rate for few months, crab prices have now increaed.
On the basis of species and sizes, per kg crabs are selling at Tk 120 to Tk 1,300.  
Executive Director of Khulna Sundarban Academy Prof Anwarul Kadir said,about 30,000 fishers adjacent to the Sudarban are living on catching fishes  and crabs; but catching of mother crabs this time (Jan-Feb) is very likely to decrease crab production and make adverse impact on biodiversity of the Sundarban.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Sundarban Division Mohammad Belayet Hossain said, crab-catching in Sundarban is not permitted; if anyone is found engaged in such unethical act, necessary measures will be taken against them.
He was echoed by the DFO of the West Sundarban Division.


