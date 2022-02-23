Plight of animals in a Safari park

A series of unexpected deaths of animals at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari park in Gazipur has shocked us.



However, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) linked excessive nitrate and anthrax to the recent death of 11 zebras and one lioness. A sample test on these deceased animals at the Pathology, Pharmacology and Toxicology departments of BAU found the presence of aforementioned bacterial diseases.



According to the experts of BAU, urea contains high level of nitrate and it also takes a specific period of time from withdrawing itself from tender grass.



Reportedly, the tender grass of the safari park which was fed to the deceased zebras was polluted with nitrate much above the normal limit and it ultimately turned them victims of nitrate poisoning. Later, those animals were also infected with secondary bacteria fast spreading the poisoning in their body resulting in a lethal form of pneumonia.



But the report suggests that this unfortunate death of animals in the Safari park could have been easily averted had the authority concerned shown minimum sense of responsibility. Had the park's staffs refrained from applying high doses of urea to grow tender grass faster - the unwarranted deaths of zebras could have been easily averted.



Various other news reports have confirmed, the ill-fated animals suffered throughout entire January before succumbing to death. Out of 11 zebras, the death of 9 first broke out in the media at a time when there was a time gap of over three weeks between their deaths. Was it not appropriate on the part of authority to inform each of the deaths immediately? Wasn't it possible to minimise the number through an earlier treatment in that case?



We mark clear inefficiency in addition to all pervasive ignorance behind the death of animals in safari park. On earlier occasions, our media covered reports of substandard meat and rotten grass being supplied and fed to animals of different zoos.



Unless government allocated funds for all our zoos is not strictly monitored and utilised, corruption will only increase in the name of bearing animal expenses.



We believe, there is no alternative from recruiting skilled and well trained staffs in all the zoos of country including Gazipur Safari Park. And especially, those who have knowledge about animal feed, skilled at verifying food quality and equipped with sufficient knowledge on chemical and food poisoning.



We urge the zoo authority to use mature grass after drying for a day as animal feed as suggested by experts.



Meanwhile, the zoo authority must ensure proper care and medication for rest of the animals of the safari park. And obviously, those who are responsible behind food poisoning applying excessive urea in the grass must be reprimanded.