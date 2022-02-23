Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Plight of animals in a Safari park

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

A series of unexpected deaths of animals at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari park in Gazipur has shocked us.

However, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) linked excessive nitrate and anthrax to the recent death of 11 zebras and one lioness. A sample test on these deceased animals at the Pathology, Pharmacology and Toxicology departments of BAU found the presence of aforementioned bacterial diseases.

According to the experts of BAU, urea contains high level of nitrate and it also takes a specific period of time from withdrawing itself from tender grass.

Reportedly, the tender grass of the safari park which was fed to the deceased zebras was polluted with nitrate much above the normal limit and it ultimately turned them victims of nitrate poisoning. Later, those animals were also infected with secondary bacteria fast spreading the poisoning in their body resulting in a lethal form of pneumonia.

But the report suggests that this unfortunate death of animals in the Safari park could have been easily averted had the authority concerned shown minimum sense of responsibility. Had the park's staffs refrained from applying high doses of urea to grow tender grass faster - the unwarranted deaths of zebras could have been easily averted.

Various other news reports have confirmed, the ill-fated animals suffered throughout entire January before succumbing to death. Out of 11 zebras, the death of 9 first broke out in the media at a time when there was a time gap of over three weeks between their deaths. Was it not appropriate on the part of authority to inform each of the deaths immediately? Wasn't it possible to minimise the number through an earlier treatment in that case?

We mark clear inefficiency in addition to all pervasive ignorance behind the death of animals in safari park. On earlier occasions, our media covered reports of substandard meat and rotten grass being supplied and fed to animals of different zoos.

Unless government allocated funds for all our zoos is not strictly monitored and utilised, corruption will only increase in the name of bearing animal expenses.

We believe, there is no alternative from recruiting skilled and well trained staffs in all the zoos of country including Gazipur Safari Park. And especially, those who have knowledge about animal feed, skilled at verifying food quality and equipped with sufficient knowledge on chemical and food poisoning.  

We urge the zoo authority to use mature grass after drying for a day as animal feed as suggested by experts.

Meanwhile, the zoo authority must ensure proper care and medication for rest of the animals of the safari park. And obviously, those who are responsible behind food poisoning applying excessive urea in the grass must be reprimanded.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plight of animals in a Safari park
A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal
Int'l Mother Language Day
Turnaround of small industries
PM's call for a universal pension scheme
A rail link promising wider regional connectivity
Our air fast turning toxic
Walk-in vaccination programme for children


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft