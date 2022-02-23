Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop gender discrimination

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Dear Sir
For all kinds of discrimination, just being a woman is enough. According to the 2011 census of Bangladesh, there are 8 crore 14 lakh 10 thousand women in the country which is more than half of the total population of the country. But it can be said that violence against women by depriving them of their rights is the daily news.

So today a question has arisen--could woman restore their rights in the society? Discrimination against women is a global problem. Moreover, it is very sad but true that the rate of violence against women in Bangladesh has increased, and it has reached to a worrying situation. If this process continues in the upcoming days, it will be difficult to stop the cycle in the near future. At this moment, specialists are advising to take initiatives against it. Moreover, and they mention some effective solutions: expansion of women's education, elimination of gender inequality, prevention of anti-culture, formulation and implementation of appropriate laws and expansion of religious and moral education, etc.

And besides, the co-operation of the government and the people in everywhere of Bangladesh can prevent violence against women, and give women back their due rights.

Md Moyen Shikder
Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop gender discrimination
Effective measures for ensuring Bengali language at all levels
Allowing junta defend Myanmar in Rohingya Genocide Case sets troubling precedent
Provisions and rights of senior citizens
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
Books: Best means of healthy entertainment
When languages survive amidst vanishing voices


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft