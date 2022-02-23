Stop gender discrimination

Dear Sir

For all kinds of discrimination, just being a woman is enough. According to the 2011 census of Bangladesh, there are 8 crore 14 lakh 10 thousand women in the country which is more than half of the total population of the country. But it can be said that violence against women by depriving them of their rights is the daily news.



So today a question has arisen--could woman restore their rights in the society? Discrimination against women is a global problem. Moreover, it is very sad but true that the rate of violence against women in Bangladesh has increased, and it has reached to a worrying situation. If this process continues in the upcoming days, it will be difficult to stop the cycle in the near future. At this moment, specialists are advising to take initiatives against it. Moreover, and they mention some effective solutions: expansion of women's education, elimination of gender inequality, prevention of anti-culture, formulation and implementation of appropriate laws and expansion of religious and moral education, etc.



And besides, the co-operation of the government and the people in everywhere of Bangladesh can prevent violence against women, and give women back their due rights.



Md Moyen Shikder

Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College