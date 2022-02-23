

Provisions and rights of senior citizens



Ensuring pension coverage to all elderly is possible even in the context of projected ageing of the population may require subsequent design adjustments to the universal social pension to preserve its fiscal and social sustainability for future generations. People from all walks of life with an eligible age must come under the umbrella.



Without adequate retirement income, the elderly fall into poverty and reduce consumption, becoming a burden on the governments and their families. Bangladesh needs a comprehensive pension framework to ensure that today's vibrant young population does not become tomorrow's struggling masses. We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel with this timely proposal, which has to be implemented sooner than later.



According to the national policy on older persons 2013, people above 60 years are older people in Bangladesh. The constitution of Bangladesh in its article 15(d) clearly stated to ensure social security. It spells the right to obtain public assistance in case of boundless want arising from unemployment, illness or disability, widowhood, lack of parents or unlimited need due to senility and other reasons. The government took a few initiatives for the older people, such as retirement benefits and some other initiatives under social safety net, the old age allowance, the allowances for the widow, deserted and destitute women, and the vulnerable group development.



Participation of older persons in decision-making and policy formulation can help them be active for a long time. Their experience can enrich the nation. Assurance to get something will give them peace of mind. We have seen with sadness and pity senior citizens are being punished physically as well as mentally, due to lack of assets, cash and the warmth of loving company. When that person was an earring member, he was regarded by everyone. Pension scheme will bring back that lost pride for an older person, which could be the best gift from a democratic government.



That is not only paying back debt as a nation, also contributing to getting the benefit of experience. The pension scheme should be for all senior citizens. We must find measures to increase employment opportunities for older persons, so they can contribute to our GDP. Addressing their needs in humanitarian and disaster relief programs should be the top priority.



With improving health, a senior citizen can work for more years than before. Still, we are following back dated rules by not allowing entry in service, academic courses after a specific age. Age should not be any limit rather than a number if one is fit. With all the experiences one will be an asset rather than a liability. By including them in the workforce we can contribute from all aspects.



Health problems are the number one area to look for. Sensitization, orientation and training programs for physicians, physiotherapist, and caregiving nurses, and other health caregivers on aging issues can support the needs of seniors. Advancing health and well-being into old age is a neglected issuer for a long time. Policies and programs on healthy and active aging are an excellent concept for keeping the older persons motivated and enjoy life. Health insurance schemes for older persons can be started from a young age with a vision and mission to get the desired target. Affordable access to primary and secondary health care can be ensured with inclusive planning, keeping in mind, elderly people share a remarkable portion of Bangladesh's population.



Traditionally elderly people are respected by the family and society. But due to globalization and various socio-economic reasons, the traditional values and customs are not maintained properly. Due to the degradation of values in modern times, the younger generations consider the experience and knowledge of the elders outdated. On the other hand, due to their profession, they have to go for work in various global markets.



As a result, the traditional joint family structures have broken down and familial support to the elders have been reduced drastically. With the increasing number of senior citizens, we must look for places to live, if they lack family support. Old homes can be a reasonable solution, the government should create old homes, in each and every upazilla. There are few old homes, in private sectors they can be supported by non-government and government organizations. There are many children care homes, orphanages where our respected senior citizens can be employed on a full-time basis.



To ensure the sustainability of government announced facilities for older people, widow allowance, and old age allowance, we should ensure health service at a discount rate, which can go a long way for this purpose. To provide public transport facilities for older people at a reduced cost is the demand of time. We can see reserved seats in all public transports for female and children, handicapped persons. Space for seniors in public transport can be a lot of help. Super shop, business facilities can provide discounts on any purchase for senior citizens.



An older person will have to be regarded as an asset for the family. A senior citizen privilege card can be rewarding at the extreme of life. Government should provide tax rebates for those who are keeping their parents and senior citizens with them. To inspire NGOs and INGOs to work with older people and take initiatives to provide financial and technical assistance for them can be encouraged by tax rebate. Older persons as senior citizens deserve more attention and care from the country as well as the society, but their rights are not being ensured extensively.



The government should adopt the Madrid Plan of Action towards achieving the agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development of all citizens including the elderly so that they can pass their later life with respect, dignity and peace. With the ageing population in the country increasing, it is more important than ever for the government to design innovative policies, build more senior-friendly hospitals, with the required facilities where proper care will be given to the elderly, provide public services.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq,

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist











