

Addressing knowledge-based economy



But one thing is very apparent that despite all economic achievements in material capital,knowledge-based economy in many cases are still unaddressed in the country. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development first introduced the concept of knowledge-based economy in the world. They have defined this economy directly based on the production, distribution and use of knowledge and information.Knowledge-based economy is all about the generation and utilization of knowledge for economic growth and wealth creation.



Though the term knowledge-based economy has not got momentum yet proportionately around the world, for the last some years many countries have made significant progress in producing and distributing knowledge to contribute to the growth of economy. Especially, a paradigm shift from industrial to knowledge-based societies is being highly prioritized in the developed countries.



They are prioritizing on education and research more than any other sector in their countries. Consequently, they are allocating more finance in education and research to ensure sustainable knowledge economy. Studies have shown that human capital is pivotal to accelerate the economy of a country.



Certainly, the position of Bangladesh in the Global Knowledge Index published by UNDP is still worrying. The report reveals that Bangladesh has secured 112th out of 138th countries. Amid the South Asian countries Bangladesh has got the lowest position in terms of the Global Knowledge Index.



India has got the highest rank in this index whose score is 75. The Global Knowledge Index usually measures knowledge performance of a country focusing on the seven indicators such as pre university education, technical and vocational education and training, higher education, research, development and innovation, information and communications technology, economy, and general supportive environment. In all the indicators the overall score of the country is 35.9, which is below the world average of 46.7.



To ensure a knowledge-based economy there is no alternative to prioritize education sector. Undeniably, over the years we have seen a significant change in our education sector. Again, the government is subsidizing more than it was previously.



Student enrollment at primary and secondary education has increased significantly. Over the last fifty years the number of primary schools has increased manifolds which indicate the significant development of educational infrastructures. But the debates are so pervasive in case of quality primary education.



It is true that primary education is the foundation of any knowledge-based society. The question is pertinent that how far it has been a knowledge producing factory when we see that more than half of the students fail to achieve primary level of knowledge. It is more frustrating when we see that a third or fourth grader cannot read out Bengali uninterrupted let alone English.



Knowledge is not being prioritized in the knowledge-producing institutes, rather teachers find short-cut ways for students to help them obtain GPA-5. Both teachers and students are considering good results as the single most measurement of our education quality. But the education that cannot be considered important which hardly fills up societal expectations.



Many claim that the most apparent challenge of making knowledge-based economy are the fund constraints and inadequate initiatives by the state. But ensuring funds sufficiency is not as important as it is to break the age-old teacher centric teaching and learning. The good intention of the institutions and individual initiatives of the teaching staffs may contribute much to building up knowledge-based economy.



In fact, what is the necessity of so many initiatives unless they are put in practice? Again, many think that teachers are not getting sufficient trainings that are needed to ensure innovations in education. How far the logic be accepted when we see that teachers do not cherish the training outcomes at heart and hardly implement those in the class , rather they confine themselves in accomplishing their assigned responsibilities with no concerns to the effective education for their students.



While in most countries theory and memorization-dependent education is highly discouraged, in our country this conventional education paradigm is still pervading from primary to tertiary level of education.



It is obvious that a few years back from primary to higher secondary level of education the creative education approach was adopted by the government with an expectation that it would enhance students' creativity and grow their free thinking ability. But things have not been proved in line with our expectation. Guidebook-dependent education is still in practice which is paralyzing the creative faculty of the learners.



Many studies have investigated that lack of accountability of university teachers, political grouping among them, involvement in lobbying culture and many more immoral practices have the severe impact on the country's higher education which deprive the nation of the privileges of knowledge-based economy.

Our universities are showing poor performance in the World University Ranking. The report of the World University Ranking-2022 revealed that no university in Bangladesh including public and private universities has found any place at the top level of World University Ranking.



Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) which are considered the most reputed ones in the country have got their places at 801 to 1000, exposing the poor state of higher education in the country.



Educationists claim that lack of research and quality publications along with indifference to professionalism are the main causes that lag our universities behind. It gets frustrating when we see that no research experience and PhD is mandatory for being appointed at a university in the country.



But in the developed countries for being appointed as a school teacher, research experience along with MPhil or PhD is a must. It is really astonishing when we see that our education system exposes that MPhil and PhD degrees are optional qualification. But undeniably, the more the nation research oriented, the more the nation turns into human capital.



However, there is no alternative to take the right decision to ensure a significant knowledge-based economy. The first priority should be given to enhance skills of students at tertiary level of education. So, universities need to emphasize on outcome-based education for their students.



Again, apart from ensuring better quality primary and secondary education there needs to prioritize effective vocational education and trainings which have not drawn much attention yet.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS















