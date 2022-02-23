Video
Mercantile Bank holds training on E-payment of VAT, TAX

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual Training on 'Awareness of E-payment of VAT, TAX and Other Charges' recently, says a press release.
Respective desk officials of MBL branches across the county participated in the virtual sessions. Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank inaugurated the online training programme. In his address Adil Raihan advised participating officers to fully adhere with the E-Payment guidelines and its implementation procedures. Md. Shahinuzzaman, Joint Director of Payment System Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Golam Sarwar, Assistant Programmer of NBR conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online program.


Mercantile Bank holds training on E-payment of VAT, TAX
