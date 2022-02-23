

Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day

General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul delivered the welcome speech. All executives, officers and employees of the Bank were present on the occasion.

Remembering with deep respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the language movement and language soldiers, Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohammad Ali said, "This year marks the glorious 70th anniversary of the language movement.

He said that on February 21, 1952, the brave boys of Bengal defended their right to speak their mother language by pouring fresh blood of their chests. The first protest of the Bengalis against the dictatorship and all the injustices of the ruling class, 'Bayanner Ekushey February' is a milestone in the long struggle for the identity of the nation and shines in its own essence.

















Pubali Bank Limited has observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day with due dignity by paying homage to all the martyrs and language soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Bayanna's language movement. Mohammad Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank was present as the chief guest on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul delivered the welcome speech. All executives, officers and employees of the Bank were present on the occasion.Remembering with deep respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the language movement and language soldiers, Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohammad Ali said, "This year marks the glorious 70th anniversary of the language movement.He said that on February 21, 1952, the brave boys of Bengal defended their right to speak their mother language by pouring fresh blood of their chests. The first protest of the Bengalis against the dictatorship and all the injustices of the ruling class, 'Bayanner Ekushey February' is a milestone in the long struggle for the identity of the nation and shines in its own essence.