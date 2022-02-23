Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day

Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day

Pubali Bank Limited has observed Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day with due dignity by paying homage to all the martyrs and language soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Bayanna's language movement.   Mohammad Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank was present as the chief guest on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.
General Manager Dilip Kumar Paul delivered the welcome speech. All executives, officers and employees of the Bank were present on the occasion.
Remembering with deep respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the language movement and language soldiers, Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohammad Ali said, "This year marks the glorious 70th anniversary of the language movement.
He said that on February 21, 1952, the brave boys of Bengal defended their right to speak their mother language by pouring fresh blood of their chests. The first protest of the Bengalis against the dictatorship and all the injustices of the ruling class, 'Bayanner Ekushey February' is a milestone in the long struggle for the identity of the nation and shines in its own essence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank holds training on E-payment of VAT, TAX
Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day
Banking Event
NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement
HSBC announces $1bn share buyback as 2021 profits double
Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal
BERC to hold hearing over gas tariff hike Mar 21 to 24
Razzaque urges foreigners to invest in Bangladesh


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft