Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement

NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement

NRBC Bank honoured 12 language movement heroes on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day.  S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank joined the program virtually as the crests, uttorio (scarf) were handed over to the recipients through respective branches of the Bank, says a press release.
Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman and Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Mamun, Shareholder of the Bank also attended the program through video conference.  
The eight language heroes who were honoured from Kishoreganj are Honorable Late President Alhaz Md. Zillur Rahman, Language heroes Roushon Ara Choudhury and AMN Faruk Choudhury from Dhaka, Late Abdul Matin, Late Humayun Bari Molla, Late Abu Saed,
Late Abdul Halim Molla, Alhaz Md. Jahirul Haque and Abu Khaled Pathan. Alhaz Md. Jahirul Haque and Abu Khaled Pathan received their crests attending the function physically while sons and grandsons of others received crests and other gifts. Language Heroes Md. Azizar Rahman received crests from Joypurhat and Moukbul Hossain Khan from Gafargaon, Mymensingh.
Nazmul Hasan Papon, Son of Honorable Late President Alhaz Md. Zillur Rahman and Member of the Parliament Kishoreganj-6 received crests on behalf his father.  
The Chairman of the bank S M Pavez Tamal said, the struggle for independence of our country was started through the Language Movement of 1952. The ultimate outcome of the Language Movement is the most precious independence of our motherland which was achieved through huge bloodshed.  These people are the real heroes of our history. Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the leader of these heroes of the nation. NRBC Bank is making endeavour to project the real history of the nation in front of the young and future generation of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank holds training on E-payment of VAT, TAX
Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day
Banking Event
NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement
HSBC announces $1bn share buyback as 2021 profits double
Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal
BERC to hold hearing over gas tariff hike Mar 21 to 24
Razzaque urges foreigners to invest in Bangladesh


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft