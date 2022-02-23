Video
BERC to hold hearing over gas tariff hike Mar 21 to 24

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold a public hearing on the proposed gas tariff hike on March 21 to 24.
The commission has taken the decision to hold the public hearing from March  21 to 24, according to a press release on Tuesday. It said the public hearing will be held at Shaheed AKM Shamsul Haque Khan  Memorial Hall at BIAM. The commission has requested interested persons or organisation or agency  in the gas sector to submit their written statements or opinions before the  hearing. It also requested them to make their name in the list for taking part in the public hearing.
As per the BERC notice, the hearing on Petrobangla will be held on March  21 at 10am-1pm, while Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) at 2:15pm- 4:45pm. Sundarban Gas Company Limited (SGCL) will attend the hearing at 10am-1pm on March 22, while Paschimanchal Gas company Limited (PGCL) at 2:15pm-4:45pm. Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (Titas Gas) will take  part in the hearing at 10am-1pm on March 23 and Bakhrabad Gas Distribution  Company Limited (BGDCL) at 2:15pm-4:45pm. Besides, Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Ltd (JGTDSL) will join the public hearing at 10am-1pm on March 24, while Karnaphuli Gas  Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) at 2:15pm-4:45pm.
Copy of proposal application for changing of margin or charge of licenses and retail level price ratio of natural gas could be collected from  commission office during office hour. Besides, it can be downloaded from its  website www.berc.org.bd, the release added.     -BSS


