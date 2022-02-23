Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
bKash exchanges views with industry leaders in Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

To discuss the experience of disbursing salaries and allowances through digital payroll solution and other business-friendly innovative services, bKash has organized a view exchange meeting styled 'Meet Industry Leaders' with the leading entrepreneurs of Chattogram, says a press release.
Entrepreneurs discussed how digital payroll solution of bKash has been creating a sustainable digital financial eco-system for workers by disbursing salaries and allowances conveniently. They also discussed the effectiveness of innovative services of bKash such as digital nano loan through bank, savings, health insurance etc.
Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Group; Mohammad Akther Parvez, Managing Director of PHP Group; Muhammad Abdul Mazed, Senior Director of Kadena Sportwear Limited; M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of Clifton Group; Md. Abdul Hai, General Manager of Nahar Agro Group; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and A.T.M Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business, Commercial of bKash were present at the event held at a hotel in Chattogram recently.
At the meeting, business entrepreneurs said that the employer-worker relationship has been strengthened due to the timely disbursement of salaries to the workers' mobile wallet with transparency. It has fostered the expansion of digital technology and the empowerment of women workers as well.
The RMG leaders lauded bKash for efficiently opening accounts of the workers and disbursing salaries, facilitated by government incentives, during pandemic. They also expressed hope that bKash will keep innovating more business-friendly services in coming days.


« PreviousNext »

