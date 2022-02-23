FBCCI, VCPEAB to jointly work to develop startup ecosystem

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) will jointly work to develop startups and attract local and foreign venture capital investment.

A six-member delegation led by VCPEAB President and General Partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures Shameem Ahsan recently attended the meeting with FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office in the capital.

Habib Ullah Dawn, Vice-President, FBCCI; Amin Helaly, Vice-President, FBCCI; Shafiqul Azam, Managing Director, BD Venture Ltd; Mr. Tanveer Ali, Chief Innovation Officer; Constellation Asset Management Ltd; Mahbu H Mazumder, Founder, Athena Venture Limited; Rahat Islam, CEO, Anchorless Bangladesh; GaffarDhali, CEO, Athena Venture Ltd were also present in the discussion.

FBCCI President Md.Jashim Uddin said, FBCCI and VCPEAB will work together to ensure sustainable development of venture capital & private equity investment for satrtups and for the greater good of the country's economy and for the development of this sector".

"We will take up the importance of start-ups and venture capital to the highest level of government and will help to create young entrepreneur friendly policies." he added.

Shameem Ahsan, President of VCPEAB said, "We are working relentlessly to attract foreign investment by helping to create an investment-friendly environment for local startups.

In addition, FBCCI and VCPEAB will work together to provide policy support to startups, build infrastructure and develop skilled manpower for this industry. The startup will be able to create an ecosystem that will contribute up to 2 percent to Bangladesh's GDP and create 1.5 million jobs by year 2025.

















