Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:31 AM
Home Business

February sales bring smile on Godkhali flower farmers' faces

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The flower farmers of Godkhali in Jashore's Jhikargacha saw their sales plummet in the last two years on strict social mixing curbs. With the omicron variant-fuelled coronavirus wave waning, they are beaming again thanks to public programmes such as Pahela Falgun, Valentine's Day and Martyrs Day that have seen their business blossom.
Now they expect to do brisk business and strong returns on Independence Day in March and Pahela Baishakh in April as social distancing restrictions are ending on Tuesday.
"We couldn't set a target due to the pandemic. Finally we've had good sales. Everyone is happy after suffering losses in the past two years. We've recovered financial losses to some extent," said Abdur Rahim, president of Bangladesh Flower Society.
The farmers of Godkhali estimate to have sold flowers worth Tk 100 million ahead of Amar Ekushey, or Feb 21 Martyrs Day, hot on the heels of Tk 150 million worth of sales on Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day on Feb 14, according to him.
Rahim said the farmers will now prepare the gardens for flowers to sell on Independence Day and Pahela Baishakh. They expect Tk 50 million sales in total on the two occasions with the weather remaining suitable for a good yield.
Farmers of eight Upazilas in Jashore grow flowers. In Jhikargacha's Godkhalji-Panisara around 6,500 farmers cultivate flowers on 625 hectares of land, according to Mahmud Hossain Palash, Jhikargacha Upazila agriculture officer. Around 100,000 workers are also involved with the production of flowers in the area.
The gardens of Godkhali cater to around 75 percent of the national demand for flower, according to estimates.
Tulips, Liliums, tuberoses, roses, gerberas, marigolds, gladioluses, gypsies, rodsticks, calendulas and chrysanthemums are among 13 types of flowers farmed in the gardens of the area.
The farmers, workers, and wholesalers and retailers from far and wide throng the local market beside the Jashore-Benapole Highway, some 20 kilometres from Jashore city, before dawn every day.
Most of the retailers transport the flowers on roofs of buses while wholesalers use trucks and covered vans.
Al Amin, proprietor of online shop Godkhali Flower Market, said they sell tulips at Tk 200, Liliums at Tk 150 to Tk 200, tuberoses at Tk 10 to Tk 15, roses and gerberas at Tk 15 to Tk 20, marigolds at Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200 per 1,000 pieces, and gypsies at Tk 40 per bundle.
The demand of tulips was very high during Valentine's Day, the farmers said. Marigolds were sold mostly for Martyrs Day and Pahela Falgun.
One of them, Ashraf Hossain, sold marigolds grown on a 28 decimal piece of land for Tk 70,000 in February. "I only sold flowers worth Tk 200 at the same time last year," he said.
Lokman Sheikh said his sales have soared to Tk 50,000 in February this year from less than Tk 10,000 in the same month last year.
"We're ecstatic," said Shakil Hossain, who sold roses for Tk 50,000 in the three days before Martyrs Day.
"The coronavirus became a noose around the farmers' necks. The three occasions this year have turned the noose into a garland," said Rony Ahmad, organising secretary of Godkhali Flower Farmers' Welfare Association.    -bdnews24.com


