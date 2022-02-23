Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kuwait-BD joint venture Co to invest $10.39m in BEPZA Economic Zone

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

BEPZA has signed a land lease agreement with Kuwait-Bangladeshi Company M/s K B Petrochemicals Limited to set up an industry in BEPZA Economic Zone at BEPZA Complex in the city on Tuesday.
This joint venture company will establish a Lubricating Oil Blending Plant with an investment of US$ 10.39 million which will create employment opportunities for 129 Bangladeshi nationals. The industry will produce annually 20,000 metric toones of finished lubricants.
The agreement was signed in presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of K B Petrochemicals Limited Jahangir Hossain Patwary.
BEPZA Executive chairman lauded the joint venture company for investing to set up the new venture in BEPZA Economic Zone. Mentioning the government investment policy for product diversification he said, "BEPZA always welcomes high end and diversified products manufacturing industries for investment in BEPZA Economic Zone."  
He said BEPZA is now one of the most successful organizations in the country considering its experience, capabilities, expertise and professional excellence achieved during the past 40 years in serving the country's export-oriented industries.
Investors' confidence has made BEPZA a brand in the global arena, he added.
Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid said in his welcome speech, "we hope that this initiative of BEPZA Economic Zone will continue throughout the year as per the confidence of the investors and success of BEPZA."
BEPZA member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Finance Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were also present.
Also Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman & Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM and Chairman of K B Petrochemicals Limited Mr. Kannan Naser Al Naser were present during the signing.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mercantile Bank holds training on E-payment of VAT, TAX
Pubali Bank observes International Mother Language Day
Banking Event
NRBC Bank honors heroes of the language movement
HSBC announces $1bn share buyback as 2021 profits double
Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal
BERC to hold hearing over gas tariff hike Mar 21 to 24
Razzaque urges foreigners to invest in Bangladesh


Latest News
Astrologer Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury passes away
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
5 killed in Chandpur accident while returning from wedding
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Sanctions: Bangladesh close to a decision on how it’ll proceed on legal front
Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Uefa likely to move Champions League final from Russia
BGMEA, Amfori intend to collaborate to pursue sustainability in RMG sector
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Most Read News
Russian MPs allow Putin to use military force abroad
Schools, colleges, varsities start in-person classes
Neymar hopes for playing in US club in future
RMG worker stabbed dead in Dhaka’s Pallabi
Ireland edge into T20 World Cup qualifier semis
Putin recognises two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent states
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 7 firms
Colombia’s top court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks
Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso
Countrymen should decide fate of weeds: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft