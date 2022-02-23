BEA welcomes PM's initiative to launch pension programme for elderly people  

The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) has welcomed the government's initiative for introducing a universal pension scheme for people above the age of 60.

The apex body of economists welcomes the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative to start the implementation of the groundbreaking and much-anticipated initiative, said a press release on Tuesday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday last directed the authorities concerned to frame a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60, including those worked in the non-formal sector, in line with the electoral manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.

The Prime Minister made the directive while witnessing a presentation of 'Introduction of Universal Pension System' at her official residence Ganabhaban. The Finance Division made the presentation, said prime minister's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

'The Prime Minister directed to design a universal pension scheme for all the people aged above 60, who worked in public, private sectors and all sorts of informal sectors,' he said. The Prime Minister also asked to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme, he added.

Earlier in FY2020-21, during a pre-budget discussion with the finance ministry, BEA President Dr Abul Barkat had submitted a written proposal for a universal pension scheme.

The BEA, in its national budget proposal for the fiscal, recommended an allocation of Taka 5,000 crore to bring the country's senior citizens involved in the private sector under government welfare, added the press release.

The platform comprising of some 5,000 Bangladeshi economists lauded the Prime Minister and hoped that once officially started, the universal pension facility for the elderly will help improve the living standards of the general people.

As per the press release, the BEA observed that today's elderly people were the fighters of the great Liberation War in 1971. Elderly people have contributed to all achievements and so, it is demand of time to build 'Prabin Nir' under social security and safety net programmes, the association opined.

