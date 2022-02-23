ECNEC approves 10 projects at a cost of Tk 8,804cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a Tk 1,059.10 crore project for developing the optical fiber transmission network of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) for expanding 5G network in the country.

The approval came at the 11th meeting of the ECNEC in the current fiscal year (FY22) held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Ministers, State Ministers and Secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 10 projects were approved yesterday involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 8,804.10 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Tk 8,515.87 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh, Tk 120.78 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Tk 167.45 crore will come from project assistance," he added.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission Members and Secretaries concerned were also present at the briefing.

The planning minister said the main objective of the optical fiber network upgradation project is to spread uninterrupted state of the art telecommunications network and modern broadband internet facilities across the country.

Besides, the optical fiber transmission network of the BTCL will also be developed and expanded to meet the growing demand.

The BTCL under the Post and Telecommunication Division will implement the project by December 2024. The project aims to raise the data transmission speed to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) at upazila levels.

The superfast mobile service can deliver a peak data rate of up to 20 Gbps and can connect virtually everyone and everything, including machines, objects, and devices.

The project will improve and expand BTCL's optical fiber transmission network to provide uninterrupted telecommunication and modern broadband internet facilities.

The fund of the project will be used to procure and install telecommunication and electrical equipment and establish 146 underground optical fiber cable links with a combined length of 3,144 kilometres.

The two projects approved were the Ministry of Water Resources at a cost of Tk 628.49 crore, and 'Rehabilitation of Polder 417A, 417B and 417A under Barguna district and protection of other risky areas including Betagi town from erosion of Biskhali and Payra rivers' project at a cost of Tk 1,092.60 crore in Bhola district.

Rehabilitation of Coastal Dams at Mujib Nagar and Monpura, Development of Drainage System and Arrow Conservation (Phase I) 'Project, at Tk 122 crore 'Smart Pre-Payment Metering Project in Distribution Zones of BPDB' project.

Two projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges that were approved were revised projects. The two projects are 'Sasek Road Link Project Joydevpur-Chandra-Tangail-Elenga Road (N-4) 4-Lane Highway Upgradation (3rd Amendment)' project and 'Land Acquisition and Utility Transfer Project Support to Dhaka (Kanchpur) -Sylite- Upgradation of Tamabil Highway to four lanes and construction of separate service lanes on both sides (1st Amendment) 'project.

Meanwhile, the planning minister informed that the Annual Development Plan (ADP) implementation status during the July-January period of the current fiscal year (FY22) is 30.21 percent which was 28.45 percent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY21).

Mannan said this has been possible due to the hard work of the countrymen irrespective of their class and creed as well as the firm decision making character of the premier.

