Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 10:30 AM
Home Business

Razzaque urges foreigners to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Agriculture Minister D M Abdur Razzaque urged foreign nationals and the expatriate Bangladeshis to invest in agro-processing, value add and export in Bangladesh as the government is ready to provide all out support to the investors.  
"Bangladesh has favourable atmosphere for the investors and the government will provide all types of cooperation to the investors," he said.  
The minister made this comment while addressing a seminar titled "Agricultural development, Export and investment potentialities' at  Bangladesh pavilion of the World Expo in the cosmopolitan metropolis of the Arabian Peninsula on the coast of the Persian Gulf.  
The seminar was jointly organized by the Agriculture Ministry, Food and the  Fisheries and Livestock Ministry on the occasion of food, agriculture and  livelihoods week in the Dubai World Expo recently.  
"We want to access into main foreign markets and that's why various steps  are now underway including safe farm commodities production, set up of  accredited laboratories and certifications," he told the seminar.  
You (foreign nationals and expatriate Bangladeshis) come forward to  Bangladesh, he said, adding "the government will provide you all kinds of  assistance."  
Bangladesh is now surplus in different crops which includes various farm  products like vegetables, fruits and fisheries and it has huge potentialities  to export, Dr Razzaque said.   
Now, the agricultural commodities which are being exported in various  countries especially for the expatriate Bangladeshi nationals, said the  minister.  
Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam and Food Secretary Mst Nazmanara  Khanum spoke as special guests while Bangladesh Ambassador in the UAE M Abu  Zafar chaired the function.   
The seminar is moderated by Additional secretary of the Ministry of  Agriculture M Ruhul Amin Talukder. BM Jamal Hossen, consul general in Dubai,  gave the welcome address in the seminar.  
Trade representatives from different countries including United Arab  Emirates, Malaysia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, among others, attended the seminar.    -BSS


