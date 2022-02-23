Video
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022
Business

Sri Lanka inflation hits record high as crisis worsens

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022

COLOMBO, Feb 22: Sri Lanka's inflation hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed Tuesday as an economic crisis driven by a crippling foreign exchange shortage worsens.
The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 16.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive record rise and more than double October's figure of 8.3 percent.
The record highs came as the South Asian island struggles to find dollars to finance essential imports, including food, fuel and medicines.
The energy ministry announced Monday it was struggling to buy fuel on credit and reported shortages at many pumping stations, leading to queues and forcing some to shut.
The ministry said the main state-owned oil company, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, was straddled with outstanding debt of $3.5 billion and was no longer able to raise new commercial loans.
The main petroleum company is banking on a proposed credit line of $500 million from the Indian government to procure oil in the coming months, officials said.
In a further blow to the government's plans to raise much-needed revenue, the Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down a new tax bill which targeted an additional 50 billion rupees ($250 million) this year.    -AFP


